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Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Crushes homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

Alvarez has hit safely in nine straight games, seven of which have been multi-hit efforts. He has gone 17-for-33 (.515) with five homers and 10 RBI in that span. The star slugger has been excellent throughout the campaign, batting .328 with a 1.089 OPS, 34 homers, 77 RBI, 69 runs scored, 20 doubles and one stolen base through 102 contests. If he stays healthy, he is tracking toward career-best marks in homers and RBI and should receive plenty of MVP buzz.

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