Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two home runs in a 15-0 win over the Athletics on Monday.

Alvarez hit two solo home runs in his first two at-bats to give him 24 on the season. The second home run had a 113.5 MPH exit velocity with a 36 degree launch angle and landed in the upper deck in right field at Minute Maid Park. Alvarez set the franchise record for rookie home runs in a season with the first blast, playing in only 71 games. Alvarez has a .316/.409/.673 slash line in 308 plate appearances.