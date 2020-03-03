Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with minor knee issue
Alvarez's removal from the lineup for Tuesday's game against St. Louis was due to soreness in his knees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Dusty Baker didn't sound particularly concerned, calling the lineup change precautionary. It sounds as though Alvarez is expected to be fine by Opening Day, though that won't be entirely clear until he returns to the lineup.
