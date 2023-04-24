Alvarez is dealing with neck discomfort and has been sent back to Houston for further evaluation, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez's absence from the lineup for Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay was initially believed to be a maintenance day, but Astros manager Dusty Baker later clarified that the slugger has been experiencing neck pain for the past week, according to Rome . It's unclear at this time if the left-handed slugger is going to need to be placed on the injured list or if he'll be available at all for the three-game series against the Rays. For now, Alvarez should be considered day-to-day until the Astros reveal the results of his upcoming examination. Corey Julks and David Hensley should see the majority of reps while Alvarez is unavailable.