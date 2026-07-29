Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Delivers 35th home run

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Alvarez wasted little time making an impact, taking Reid Detmers deep as the second batter of the game for his MLB-leading 35th home run of the season. He came through again in the ninth inning, lining a two-out RBI single to drive in the winning run. The slugger has been on an incredible tear over his last 14 games, batting .429 with seven multi-hit performances, six home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI. Barring injury, Alvarez is on pace to shatter several career highs and has firmly established himself as the American League MVP favorite.