Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 4-2 loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Alvarez turned on a 90 mph fastball that Cole Irvin left on the inner half of the plate for his 29th home run and 67th RBI of the season. The line drive blast was complimented by two walks and Alvarez now has a .413 OBP to go along with a .674 SLG. The elite 25-year-old slugger has reached base in seven straight games.