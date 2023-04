Alvarez went 1-for-6 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's loss to the Tigers.

Alvarez ripped a three-run shot in the fifth inning and later added an RBI groundout in the 11th. His home run was a 435-foot, 110 mph rocket to tie the game at 4-4. The lefty slugger is 6-for-17 to start the year with three extra-base hits and 11 RBI.