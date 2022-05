Alvarez went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday against the Mariners.

Alvarez broke a tie at one in the eighth inning by lining an RBI single to the opposite field. Despite the solid performance, Alvarez hasn't homered since May 17, and he has only two extra-base hits across 34 at-bats in that span. Even so, it's hard to be too worried about Alvarez's production given that he has a .381 wOBA and 158 wRC+ across 175 plate appearances on the campaign.