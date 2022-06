Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the A's.

His bases-loaded double in the top of the ninth inning proved to be the game-winning hit. Alvarez has reeled off multiple hits in four straight games and five of the last six, boosting his slash line on the season to .272/.367/.574 with 14 homers, 30 runs and 31 RBI in 45 contests.