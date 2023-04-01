Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run double and a walk in Friday's victory over the White Sox.
Alvarez drilled a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning to lift the Astros to their first win of 2023. The star slugger has already driven in four runs with a pair of extra-base hits in two games. He's also punched out three times.
