Alvarez left Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies early after fouling a ball off his right foot, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez initially remained in the game to finish his at-bat in the first inning but was replaced in left field by Jacob Melton to begin the second. Alvarez didn't appear to be in much pain as he walked back into the clubhouse, so his removal may only be precautionary, but the Astros should offer more information following Friday's game.