Alvarez underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees Wednesday and is expected to be ready for spring training.

He will begin physical therapy immediately and is expected to make a full recovery, per the press release. A slight tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee was repaired, and a routine cleanup was performed on his left knee. Alvarez will make for a very tricky evaluation in 2021 redraft leagues, as he has shown his immense potential when healthy, but he is still a high-risk player coming off multiple knee procedures, given how big he is.