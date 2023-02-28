Alvarez (hand) "should definitely be back for Opening Day," Astros general manager Dana Brown told the ESPN broadcast Tuesday, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

"We feel totally confident that he'll be in games sometimes midway through (spring training)," Brown added. Alvarez is currently shut down from swinging a bat due to renewed soreness in his left hand similar to what he dealt with in both hands last season. While it sounds like he won't get into any Grapefruit League games for a couple weeks, it does not appear the nagging injury will prevent him from being available come Opening Day.