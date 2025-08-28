Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 4-0 win over Colorado.

Alvarez was activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener and went hitless with two walks in four plate appearances in his return. He walked twice more Wednesday but delivered his first hit since coming back by launching a two-run home run off Angel Chivilli in the fourth inning. Alvarez slashed .210/.306/.340 with three home runs across 121 plate appearances before being placed on the injured list.