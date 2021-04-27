Alvarez went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in Monday's 5-2 win over Seattle.

Alvarez delivered Jose Altuve with a first-inning double and came around to score from second base on a Yuli Gurriel single. As he chugged around third, Alvarez showed no hint of the knee soreness that plagued him last season and looked natural sliding into home. He hasn't missed a beat after missing time due to health and safety protocols. Alvarez is 7-for-19 with a double, triple and five RBI in six games.