Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Getting breather Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It's the second day off Alvarez has received since he returned from the 60-day injured list a week ago, as the Astros don't want to overload him following a long absence. Yainer Diaz is in the designated hitter spot and Jose Altuve is playing left field Tuesday.
