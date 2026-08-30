Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a home and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.

Alvarez produced both of the Astros' runs, opening the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before adding a solo shot in the eighth. The long ball was just his second in 25 August games, though he still owns a .919 OPS during that stretch. The 29-year-old nears the final month of the regular season eyeing the American League Triple Crown, leading in batting average (.320), homers (37) and RBI (93) to go along with 90 runs scored and a stolen base across 588 plate appearances.