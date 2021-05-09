Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Alvarez slammed a two-run home run off Steven Matz in the fourth inning. He has six long balls this season and three in as many games. In addition, he has reached base safely in 10 straight games, batting .450 with four home runs and nine RBI over that stretch. The 24-year-old leads the Astros with a .347 batting average and a 1.006 OPS. He is consistently making contact with a .420 BABIP, which is third-highest in baseball.