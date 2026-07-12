Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Homers in second straight game

Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two walks, two total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win against Texas.

Alvarez reached base four times in the victory, and both of his hits went for extra bases. His biggest knock was a two-run homer to center field that opened the scoring in the first inning. Alvarez also went deep Friday, so he appears to be back on track following an uncharacteristic four-game stretch during which he went 1-for-18 at the plate. The slugger leads the American League and ranks second in baseball with 31 long balls this season, and he ranks first among qualified players with a 1.055 OPS though 95 contests.