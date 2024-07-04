Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, three runs and three RBI in a 9-2 victory versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Alvarez was a constant thorn in Toronto's side in the contest. He plated Houston's first run with a third-inning double, added a tiebreaking solo shot in the sixth inning and produced another RBI with a double in the eighth. Alvarez has gone deep in each of his past three contests, batting .545 (6-for-11) with three long balls, eight RBI and six runs over that span.