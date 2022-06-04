Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Royals.

Fresh off of signing a record contract (six years, $115 million) for a designated hitter earlier Friday, Alvarez showed why the Astros would commit to him. He delivered his 15th homer of the year in the fifth inning off Royals starter Brady Singer. Alvarez is red-hot right now with multiple hits in six of his last seven games, going 13-for-29 (.448) in that span. He's up to a .281/.373/.593 slash line with 33 RBI, 32 runs scored, five doubles and a triple in 46 contests. The 24-year-old should continue to be a steady presence in the heart of the Astros' order for years to come.