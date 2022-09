Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

With a solo shot in the eighth inning, Alvarez snapped a 21-game homerless drought. The long ball was the 25-year-old's 32nd on the season, just one shy of the career-high of 33 he set in 2021. Alvarez is slashing .291/.399/.590 in 116 games this season.