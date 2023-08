Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Alvarez hasn't shown any signs of rust since returning from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list -- he's now 13-for-36 (.361) with four homers in 10 games since he was reinstated. Overall, the 26-year-old Alvarez is slashing a robust .290/.396/.613 with 21 homers, 62 RBI and 49 runs scored across 283 plate appearances this season.