Alvarez (hand) is in left field and batting leadoff for the Astros in Thursday's Grapefruit League game versus the Nationals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be the spring debut for Alvarez, who has been slowed by nagging soreness in his left hand. He's in the leadoff spot presumably in hopes that he can get in an extra plate appearance before calling it a day. Alvarez is working with a tight window to knock the rust off, but the expectation is that he'll be ready for Opening Day.