Houston manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez (knee) has increased his workload since joining the team last week for on-field practices, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez has not yet taken batting practice nor fielding practice, although the Astros don't plan to use him in the field often. If he's healthy, Alvarez will be Houston's primary designated hitter.
