Alvarez said after Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Tigers that his absence from the lineup was for maintenance purposes rather than due to any recurring hand soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Prior to the game, manager Dusty Baker alluded to Alvarez's absence being the result of soreness, but the 25-year-old slugger was adamant that his health wasn't an issue. Alvarez noted that he was available off the bench if needed, but Mauricio Dubon was the only reserve position player who saw action in the series finale. While it's good news that Alvarez seemed to push back at the notion that his hand soreness has cropped up again, fantasy managers will still want to see him re-enter the lineup Thursday against the Athletics to get some peace of mind.