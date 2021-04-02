Alvarez went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI in Thursday's victory over the Athletics.
Alvarez's return was much anticipated, given that the 2019 Rookie of the Year only recorded eight at-bats in 2020 while dealing with injury ailments. Alvarez picked up where he left off, with a huge double that was just shy of clearing the fence in the sixth inning to knock in two. He later recorded a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the Astros are certainly happy to have the 23-year-old's bat return to an already explosive lineup.