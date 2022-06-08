Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez walked and scored in the fourth frame before later launching a two-run homer off Ryan Borucki in the bottom of the eighth inning. The long ball was his 17th of the year and third in his last five games. The 24-year-old has now notched at least one hit in eight of his last nine contests, going 16-for-34 with five homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs over that stretch. Alvarez is now batting .289 with 17 home runs, 36 RBI and 37 runs over 180 at-bats in 50 games this season.