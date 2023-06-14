Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday in his radio appearance with Sportstalk 790 Houston that Alvarez (oblique) is expected to remain on the 10-day injured list for at least four weeks.

Specifically, Brown noted that Alvarez isn't expected to resume baseball activities for at least another three weeks, and the general manager implied that the slugger would likely require another 1-to-3 weeks after that to reach a point in his rehab program that he's ready to play in games. Based on the rough timeline laid out by Brown, Alvarez can be expected to remain out through the All-Star break, and his absence will most likely bleed into the start of the Astros' second-half schedule. Before he was deactivated Friday due to the right oblique strain, the 25-year-old had been in the thick of the American League MVP discussion after slashing .277/.388/.589 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI and 41 runs over 57 games.