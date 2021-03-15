Alvarez made his Grapefruit League debut Sunday and went 0-for-3 in a game against Washington.
As expected, Alvarez slotted in at designated hitter while batting fifth in the order. Issues with both knees slowed Alvarez's introduction to game action and will likely limit him to DH-only duties in 2021. He missed all but two games in 2020, but Alvarez was productive in a mostly-DH role in 2019, when he won Rookie of the Year honors after posting a 1.067 OPS with 27 home runs over 369 plate appearances.