Alvarez (knees) will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and will bat fifth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old slugger will be making his long-awaited spring debut in what marks his first game action since mid-August after a lengthy recovery from bilateral arthroscopic knee surgery. Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, manager Dusty Baker said he expects Alvarez to receive only 2-to-3 plate appearances Sunday before checking out of the contest, but the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year should be able to play a full game by the time the Astros' Grapefruit League slate concludes. Given Alvarez's past knee issues, the Astros are expected to limit his defensive work throughout the spring, and if he does get in the field, he'll play first base rather than outfield. Because he played exclusively as a DH in his brief 2020 campaign, Alvarez may not carry eligibility in the outfield in certain fantasy leagues.