Alvarez (knee) may be done for the year, according to a radio interview manager Dusty Baker did with Sports Talk 790.

This ominous knee issue has plagued Alvarez dating back to last year, and it was disconcerting to see it pop up almost immediately after returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The team remains very vague about the nature of the injury and whether or not it will require surgery. Abraham Toro is a candidate to see an uptick in playing time with Alvarez out of the mix for the foreseeable future.