General manager James Click said Thursday there is no update on Alvarez's status, other than that the team is doing everything it can to get him back on the field as soon as possible, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Suffice to say, that Alvarez will not be in the Opening Day lineup and can be considered out indefinitely. He has been unable to report to camp for undisclosed reasons. Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Diaz are expected to get starts at designated hitter early in the season.