Alvarez (hip) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
The 27-year-old was removed from Wednesday's contest due to right hip tightness and will be out of the starting nine for at least one game. Alvarez also sat out a game over the weekend due to knee soreness, and the Astros are likely to be extra cautious with the slugger since the All-Star break is just a few days away.
