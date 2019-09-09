Alvarez went 4-for-6 with three doubles, six RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 21-1 win over Seattle.

Alvarez's remarkable rookie season continues unabated. He's slugging .655 with a 1.064 OPS while knocking in 70 runs over 70 games. He's unlikely to meet the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify as a leader in batting categories, but Alvarez ranks second in slugging and third in OPS among players with at least 300 plate appearances.