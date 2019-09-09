Astros' Yordan Alvarez: On RBI-per-game pace
Alvarez went 4-for-6 with three doubles, six RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 21-1 win over Seattle.
Alvarez's remarkable rookie season continues unabated. He's slugging .655 with a 1.064 OPS while knocking in 70 runs over 70 games. He's unlikely to meet the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify as a leader in batting categories, but Alvarez ranks second in slugging and third in OPS among players with at least 300 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...