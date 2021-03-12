Alvarez (knee) is scheduled to start at designated hitter in Sunday's spring game against the Cardinals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old will make his spring debut Sunday after being limited to two games last season and ramping up his rehab work through the first few weeks of camp. Alvarez isn't expected to see any work in the outfield this season due to the knee issues, so he could operate exclusively as a designated hitter.