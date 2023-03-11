Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that it's "still the plan" for Alvarez (hand) to be ready for Opening Day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He took swings in the batting cage Friday and the skipper's comments suggest Alvarez emerged from that session just fine. While more hand issues are concerning after he dealt with similar injuries last season, his time away from baseball activities seems precautionary in large part -- at least that's the way the team is framing it.