Astros manager Dusty Baker suggested that it's 'very unlikely' that Alvarez (knees) will play in the outfield this season, even if it's just a game or two per week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "It's shown in the past that whenever [Alvarez] plays in the outfield, he's hurting for two or three days, you know what I mean?" Baker said. "Who knows? That's very speculative as to how much he's going to play or how he's going to feel. We're a long way from making that determination, I think. We're just trying to get him on the field as the DH first."

Alvarez already enters this season as a DH-only player, and while this news isn't really a surprise, it reinforces that we won't likely gain a position of eligibility this season.