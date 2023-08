Alvarez went 4-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Monday's win against Boston.

Alvarez's terrific night was highlighted by his three-run shot in the sixth inning. It was his 22nd home run of the year and first since Aug. 6, snapping an 18-game homereless drought. He's driven in seven runs over the last two games, giving him 76 this season. Alvarez boosted his OPS to .954 with 39 extra-base hits through 85 games.