Alvarez was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was one of five Astros who were placed on the injured list Wednesday. While the team hasn't specifically stated that the players have been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, it appears as though the players are currently in the league's COVID-19-related protocols. It's not yet clear whether Alvarez has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be able to return as soon as he's clears the league's health and safety protocols as long as he isn't dealing with a positive test result. Aledmys Diaz could serve as the team's primary designated hitter in Alvarez's absence.