Alvarez started in left field, went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Boston.

This was the first start in the field for Alvarez, whose knees have been closely monitored and managed by the Astros' medical staff. If he can play at least one game per week in the field, that would enable manager Dusty Baker to give his position regulars a break, as he did Wednesday when Jose Altuve served as the designated hitter.