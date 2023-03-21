Alvarez (hand) will make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez has been out all spring while dealing with nagging soreness in his left hand, which is a similar issue he experienced in both hands at times last year. It does seem as though the Astros have been extra cautious here, but fantasy managers still must have some level of concern about Alvarez being able to hold up all season. Alvarez will have a week to knock the rust off before Opening Day but all signs point to him avoiding an injured list stint.
