Manager Joe Espada said Sunday that Alvarez (hand) has a "strong possibility" of returning from the 60-day injured list when the Astros begin their homestand Tuesday versus the Rockies, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez is on track to make his fourth and likely final rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, and if all goes well, he's expected to get the long-awaited green light to make his return from the shelf. Through his first three games on the farm, Alvarez has made two starts as a designated hitter and one as a left fielder and has gone 5-for-11 with three doubles, three runs, one RBI, one stolen base and a 2:2 BB:K. Alvarez initially injured his right hand on a swing in a late April game, but he played through the injury before being deactivated May 5.