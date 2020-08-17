Alvarez (knee) will remain on the bench Monday against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez lasted just two games in his return from the COVID-19 injured list before the knee soreness he battled back in spring training popped back up, and he's now been on the bench for two straight games. It's not clear when he'll return to the lineup. Abraham Toro will remain the designated hitter in his absence.
