Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Return date unclear
Alvarez (knee) won't play Wednesday as previously scheduled, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he was unsure when Alvarez would return or if he'd be ready for Opening Day. The young slugger has been dealing with knee soreness for a week, though the Astros originally didn't sound particularly concerned. If Alvarez does miss time at the start of the season, that could open up at-bats for Kyle Tucker, who is currently stuck as the team's fourth outfielder.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Team hoping for Wednesday return•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Set for brief shutdown•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with minor knee issue•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched from lineup•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Takes home ROY honors•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....