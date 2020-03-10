Play

Alvarez (knee) won't play Wednesday as previously scheduled, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he was unsure when Alvarez would return or if he'd be ready for Opening Day. The young slugger has been dealing with knee soreness for a week, though the Astros originally didn't sound particularly concerned. If Alvarez does miss time at the start of the season, that could open up at-bats for Kyle Tucker, who is currently stuck as the team's fourth outfielder.

