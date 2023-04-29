Alvarez (neck) is back in the starting lineup Saturday against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and bat third versus the Phillies and right-hander Zack Wheeler after missing nearly a full week of action because of neck tightness. He returns Saturday to a .900 OPS with six home runs and a whopping 27 RBI through 20 games.