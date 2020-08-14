Alvarez revealed Friday that his undisclosed absence for the entirety of summer camp was due to a positive COVID-19 test, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros weren't legally allowed to reveal the reason for Alvarez's absence due to privacy concerns, though that lack of information was a very common pattern regarding players who had tested positive, so the news is hardly a surprise. The young slugger didn't experience symptoms worse than headaches, but he still had to spend three weeks building up at the team's alternate training site once he was cleared for baseball activity. He should be close to the everyday designated hitter for Houston moving forward.