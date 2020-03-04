Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Set for brief shutdown
Manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Alvarez will be withheld from baseball activities for "three to four days" while the slugger manages knee soreness, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alvarez's shutdown seems to be precautionary more than anything, but until he re-enters the Astros' Grapefruit League lineup, his status will be one worth tracking. Alvarez is expected to occupy a spot in the heart of the Houston lineup in 2020 after an exceptional rookie campaign in which he posted a .412 on-base percentage, 27 home runs and 78 RBI in just 87 games with the big club.
