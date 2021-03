Alvarez did not appear in Monday's spring game against the Marlins, because manager Dusty Baker wanted to avoid using him in back-to-back games, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez, who made his spring debut Sunday, has been dealing with sore knees, so the manager didn't want to expose him to back-to-back contests this early. It's unclear how long Alvarez would be under such restrictions, or if this was Baker exercising an overabundance of caution.