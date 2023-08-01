Alvarez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez started all five games since being activated from the injured list last Wednesday, and he'll receive a day off after going 7-for-18 with a double, two homers, four RBI and five runs. Yainer Diaz will bat seventh as Houston's designated hitter Tuesday.
